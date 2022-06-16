Manning River Times

Taree Wildcats finally get a home game

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran striker Ricky Campbell returns to the Taree Wildcats side for Saturday's Coastal Premier League clash against Port United at Omaru Park.

PRODIGAL sons the Taree Wildcats return home to Omaru Park for the first time since May 7 when they tackle Port United in Coastal Premier League football tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.