PRODIGAL sons the Taree Wildcats return home to Omaru Park for the first time since May 7 when they tackle Port United in Coastal Premier League football tomorrow.
This will be the start of three successive home fixtures, with the Wildcats to play United, Sawtell and Kempsey Saints.
"It'll be good not having to hop into a bus,'' coach Shannon Hall quipped.
He said the surface at Omaru is still soft.
"But it should be okay, we haven't had any rain for a while.''
However, the Wildcats are still looking for a breakthrough win this season. Port United sits in fourth place, although the ladder is slightly misleading due to the number of catch-up games yet to be played.
United has played two more matches than the Wildcats.
The Wildcats went down to Port Saints 3-0 in the game played at Port Macquarie last Monday.
"We had Ricky Campbell and Jackson Witts both out and we only had 20 players up there,'' Hall said.
"Some players had to double-up and they showed plenty of character.''
He said Campbell and Witts will both be right for Saturday and the Wildcats should be close to full strength.
Taree will play one of the catch-up games against Macleay Valley on Sunday, July 10.
