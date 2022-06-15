TWO Manning hockey players have been named in the NSW Country women's side to play in the Australian Country Championships in Albany, Western Australia, in August.
Priya Bourke and Lara Watts were selected following the NSW championships played in Newcastle. They were members of the Manning side that was beaten in the division three final by Far North Coast in a shootout after the sides were locked at 2-2 at fulltime.
Both have been regular member of numerous NSW sides over the years, while Bourke is a former Australian Country under 21 representative. However, Manning coach Adam Birkefeld said it is unusual to get two players from division three in major representative teams.
"Usually selectors don't take too much notice of division three,'' he explained.
Manning returned to the State championships this year following a break caused chiefly by the pandemic. The hiatus saw Manning relegated to division three. This campaign was to be the start of the road back to division one. However, Birkefeld said Far North Coast fielded a formidable lineup.
"This is the first time they've sent a women's team to State in 15 years,'' he explained.
"They had seven players in State under 18 or 21 squads and others in Australian development programs. We knew they were going to be strong.''
Eight teams played division three and Manning progressed through preliminary matches and the semi-final for the expected showdown against Far North Coast.
FNC led 2-0 at the third quarter, however, Manning rallied to level the scores and were pushing hard for the winner when fulltime sounded. forcing the game to shoot out, where FNC prevailed 4-2.
Bourke and Watts were both strong for Manning throughout while Birkefeld said Jordan Hardy was an inspirational captain. Ash Harry controlled play at the back.
FNC will go to division two in 2023. Birkefeld said Manning players are determined to join them the following year.
"We'll get there,'' he promised.
"Everyone is keen to go again next year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
