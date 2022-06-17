What's happening around the Mid Coast

Manning River Times
June 17 2022 - 7:00am
Bob Nelson and Ron Hindmarsh at the Taree Rotary Book Shed

Markets Guide, June

The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, June 16, 7.30am; Forster Farmers Market, Saturday, June 18 from 8am; The Hub Market Manning Valley, Wingham Showground, June 18, from 8am; Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, from 8am; Great Lakes Museum Market, Sunday, June 19 from 9am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, June 19 from 8.30am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, June 23 from 7.30am; Tuncurry Markets, John Wright park, Saturday, June 25, from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Market, showground, Saturday, June 25 from 8am; Old Bar Market, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, June 26, from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, community centre, Sunday, June 26 from 9am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree, Thursday, June 30.

