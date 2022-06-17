What's happening around the Mid Coast

The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, June 16, 7.30am; Forster Farmers Market, Saturday, June 18 from 8am; The Hub Market Manning Valley, Wingham Showground, June 18, from 8am; Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, from 8am; Great Lakes Museum Market, Sunday, June 19 from 9am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, June 19 from 8.30am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, June 23 from 7.30am; Tuncurry Markets, John Wright park, Saturday, June 25, from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Market, showground, Saturday, June 25 from 8am; Old Bar Market, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, June 26, from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, community centre, Sunday, June 26 from 9am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree, Thursday, June 30.
Saturday, June 18 at Taree Showground, 7.30am-12.30pm.
Saturday, June 18
The two hour workshop, at Diamond Beach, will be presented by Megan from Garden To Table Permaculture. More details call 0413 769 530.
Thursday, June 23
The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning presents Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis, a fundraiser for Rotary's Polio Plus campaign. The premiere will be screened at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree on Thursday, June 23, light refreshments ay 5.45pm and the movie starts at 6.15pm. Tickets are $25 and are available from Centrepoint Café at Centrepoint Arcade and Bakers Choice in Manning Mall. The movie stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
June 29
Droughts, bush fires, pandemics, floods, social unrest and global warfare. Where is our world heading? Seminar series 6pm, Community Hall, corner of Cowper and Gipps Streets, Taree (free soup and buns at 5.45pm). Phone Graham on 0447 444 424, or just turn up.
July 8-August 21
A regional tour of the Archibald Prize 2021 will end at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. The tour includes 51 of the 52 works. (Jaye Early's portrait Masato Takasaka, is not on display).
Monday, July 11
Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society is planning a fundraising excursion to the historic town of Stroud in July. The excursion on Monday, July 11 departs the museum at 8.30am with a possible pick-up at Tuncurry, then on to Gloucester for morning tea, lunch at Central Hotel Stroud. For details, contact Margaret 0428 522 556.
