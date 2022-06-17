What's happening around the Mid Coast

The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning presents Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis, a fundraiser for Rotary's Polio Plus campaign. The premiere will be screened at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree on Thursday, June 23, light refreshments ay 5.45pm and the movie starts at 6.15pm. Tickets are $25 and are available from Centrepoint Café at Centrepoint Arcade and Bakers Choice in Manning Mall. The movie stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.