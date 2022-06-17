In accordance with Taree PCYC's ongoing support to empower and enrich the lives of young people, a new program has been implemented aimed at building mental resilience.
The program entitled Growth-mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers - or GRIT for short - is a 10 week course seeking to introduce young people to skills for cultivating emotional intelligence and resilience in facing challenges.
Since its inception in February 2022, the program has been a success, according to Taree PCYC activities officer Amy Chapman who, along with youth worker Liz Saunders, runs the program two days a week.
"In term one we only did one afternoon a week and it was a good success. We had eight out of 10 participants graduate at the end of the program. So now we have two local high schools running the program on a Monday and a Tuesday during the day and it's going really well," Amy said.
With mental health presenting as a growing problem for young Australians, cultivating mental resilience is seen as key to preventing issues such as anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health challenges from overcoming teens. The GRIT program seeks instead to enable coping mechanisms for life's changes, and skills to assist in all stages of life.
Experienced PCYC GRIT facilitators guide teens in a safe and inclusive environment through fun physical exercise, creative arts and experiential learning activities. Along the way, they are discovering strategies to embrace challenges, acknowledge gratitude, become aware of their thoughts, while building resilience and character, so that they may reach their full potential while developing positive relationships.
"The focus around GRIT is to encourage people to have a growth mindset, choosing to make better choices for themselves in a positive way"- Amy Chapman
While the program seeks to address and support those with mental health issues, Amy Chapman is quick to point out it is not intended as a replacement for existing mental health supports.
"It is a program to encourage them to build resilience and encourage them to take care of their wellbeing and in a more holistic way. Part of our values is that we want to teach them to build up their resilience in whatever way they can", Amy said.
Another issue in mental health in the community, and particularly amongst the young, is the impact of COVID, bringing with it the disruptions of isolation and reintroduction to school and social interactions that have been doubly problematic for teens.
Several studies, including a report published by the European Child and Adolescent Psychiatry entitled The impact of COVID-19 on the lives and mental health of Australian adolescents notes significant issues arising from growing up in the age of COVID.
The report found that three quarters of those studied experienced a worsening in mental health since the pandemic began, with negative impacts reported on learning, friendships and family relationships. There were also higher levels of sleep disturbance, psychological distress and health anxiety, while mental health was worse among those who reported a previous diagnosis of depression or anxiety.
With such conditions prevailing, it is no wonder that organisations like PCYC are working so hard to keep young people from straying onto destructive pathways.
"We have a lot of parents who call up saying 'my kids in trouble doing this and that' and it's something that's been it's coming up even more so now because of all the natural disasters and the issues in COVID," Amy said.
"This region on the Mid North Coast, and Taree in particular, is really crying out for more support around building up their resilience and being able to bounce back after really bad things happening in their lives".
If you or someone you know is interested in the participating in the GRIT program you can contact Amy Chapman or available staff at Taree PCYC on 6551 0292.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
