Manning River Times

GRIT program teaching teens mental health resilience at Taree PCYC

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 17 2022 - 8:00am
In accordance with Taree PCYC's ongoing support to empower and enrich the lives of young people, a new program has been implemented aimed at building mental resilience.

RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

