Manning River Times

RFS donate at Emergency Services Blood Challenge

By Rick Kernick
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
Ruth Harrison, Kirsty Channon, Kelly Northam, Ryan Casey, Darrin Briggs, Nils Waite and Kimberley Wright

Tuesday, June 14 saw members of NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) gather at the Taree Donor Centre as part of the Emergency Services Blood Challenge. The challenge, which runs from June 1 to August 31, pits teams across various branches of emergency services in a competition to donate the most blood.

