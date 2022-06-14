Tuesday, June 14 saw members of NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) gather at the Taree Donor Centre as part of the Emergency Services Blood Challenge. The challenge, which runs from June 1 to August 31, pits teams across various branches of emergency services in a competition to donate the most blood.
The cause is also supported by Police, Fire and Rescue, NSW Ambulance, SES, and Marine Rescue, but as reigning champs, RFS members are keen to show their 2021 Emergency Services Blood Challenge was no fluke. An effort that also saw them as the top donor team for the Taree Donor Centre.
Projections are high, as RFS Mid Coast District Officer Kirsty Channon explains of their participation rate. "We've got about 2500 volunteers in our district, which is the Mid Coast council area and the Port Macquarie Hastings Council area. So if we could get 10 per cent of those, that's 250 donations".
Run in conjunction with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood (formerly the Australian Red Cross Blood Service), the challenge is a fun way of aiding a serious cause, with Australia requiring over one million donations per annum by Lifeblood to ensure adequate supply of blood and blood products.
In the words of Ruth Harrison of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, "there are three million new people in Australia over the last 10 years, but not new donors. So we're looking for 140 thousand new donors to help service those extra three million people".
The competitiveness of the challenge and the extra donations it brings is an obvious bonus for Lifeblood's ongoing need, however the need for blood and blood products remains high despite the spike in donations the challenge brings.
"In the local Taree area we've got about 100 appointments to fill over the next couple of weeks as basically up to 50 per cent of our appointments are being cancelled at the moment due to people with ill health needing to stay home. COVID has rolled into flu season, so that's really impacting. We've had the largest number of cancellations since the pandemic started a couple of years ago".
Blood and blood products are used to treat people in urgent medical situations ranging from cancer patients, people suffering from blood disorders, surgical requirements, road accident and trauma victims, along with pregnant women, new mothers and young children.
It is a never ending need, but one that can be alleviated through the generosity of the community at large. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's message is simple, as stated by Ruth Harrison, "If you've ever thought about donating, please start now. Now is a great time. It takes about an hour of your time. We do need new donors to help our existing donors fill the gap. So please come on down".
