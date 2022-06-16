Manning River Times

Old Bar Walkers going strong, while RSL gets a boost from Auxiliary

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Old Bar Walkers group is still going strong. The group was started pre the COVID pandemic by Sheryl Humphries and Gayle Dean, for exercise and to keep everyone socially connected.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.