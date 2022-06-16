Old Bar Walkers group is still going strong. The group was started pre the COVID pandemic by Sheryl Humphries and Gayle Dean, for exercise and to keep everyone socially connected.
Set days for walks are Tuesday at 8am (winter start time) from Buyi and Thursday at 8am at the Men's Shed at the Trad Sports Ground. Walks are usually 50-60 minutes and then there is the option to meet for coffee.
Walks can be along the beach depending on the tides, around Riverside Estate on the cycle paths, the back lanes between Ungala Road and Wyden Street, Mud Bishops Road and through the bush track to Waterman Street, and the Men's Shed to Wallabi Point.
On other days walks are organised randomly via a private Messenger group on Facebook by any member of the group. Shorter 30 minute walks on Mondays and Wednesdays can be organised. Sundays usually includes an optional breakfast at Blowfish.
Occasionally the group organise swalks in other towns like Forster-Tuncurry, Taree along the river bank, Saltwater and Cattai Wetlands. Last month some members had a few days camping and activities at Scotts Head and previously at Knorrit Flat.
There are social meets to go to movies, trivia nights, concerts, pub or club music and occasional lunches.
There are no fees and all are welcome, male and female with the current age range of participants being 40 to 80 years.
RSL gets boost From Auxiliary
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is reaping the rewards of starting an auxiliary within the last couple of years.
This growing group of supporters is assisting in practical ways, as mentioned in this column recently, by organising a fundraiser at the movies.
Now their members have integrated into the Saturday morning meat raffle roster which spreads the commitment from all participants.
In a recent visit to the area, RSL NSW president, Ray James and his wife Pauline, who is Auxiliary coordinator for RSL NSW, spoke highly of the way that Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch has integrated with their auxiliary and created a family atmosphere.
They are encouraging all other sub-branches to emulate this model and it is already being taken up by many across NSW.
