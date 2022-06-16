Tinonee Topics: RSL State president visits Wingham

Farewell Rhonda Delaney
Family, friends and members of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch gathered at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel, Pampoolah on Tuesday, June 7 to say their final farewell to Rhonda Lee Delaney who passed away June 1, aged just a few months short of her 75th birthday.
Rhonda's service was conducted by celebrant David Freeman and included a number of tributes from her son Jason on behalf of his siblings Peter and Megan, granddaughter Summer, and friends who spoke of their fun loving mum, grandmother and friend.
Rhonda was honoured with a RSL service which was led by Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin who spoke of Rhonda's service in the forces and then with the Wingham RSL Day Club and the former Wingham RSL Ladies Auxiliary.
Sub-branch members and family members placed red poppies on the flag-draped coffin as they left the chapel.
Family members and friends then met again at the Wingham Memorial Services Club for the wake and to tell some stories of their friendship with Rhonda.
Visit by RSL State presidents
Wingham RSL Sub-branch hosted a visit from NSW RSL State presidents Ray James OAM and his wife Pauline James OAM to Wingham last Wednesday June 8 to address members from Wingham, Old Bar, Harrington and Wauchope RSL Sub-branches.
State president Ray explained a number of items that were put forward by those in the audience. Life Care - a support service for service veterans was also discussed and Wingham Sub-branch president Ron Irwin was congratulated on his recent Voyager Challenge, an 82 kilometre walk Ron and his wife Lesley completed over 82 days around Central Park raising an outstanding amount of $8000 for Life Care services.
After lunch the Wingham Sub-branch held their monthly meeting and during this time there was a special presentation to three of the Wingham members of 'Thank You for Your Service' quilts. The first, presented by NSW State Auxiliaries president Pauline James OAM, was to Del Heuke OAM - a very surprised recipient. The second quilt was presented to Anthony (Tony) Ryan who was joined by his wife of 60 years Helen, and the third went to Terry Gould, Past Sub-branch president - all three recipients have given many years of dedicated service for the benefit of local service persons and are worthy of their recognition.
Heritage sign - Horace Dean Park
Tinonee Historical Society president Jenny Cherry, secretary Pam Muxlow, and vice president Sue Langdown and husband Peter met with MidCoast Council officer Sue Calvin and two of her fellow staff members to discuss the upgrade of the heritage sign which was erected in the park in 1994 by the then Society from funds raised during the Bicentennial events.
It is hoped to revamp the sign with recent updates and photos of some of the original buildings and business that were located in the area around the park and surrounding streets, with guidance from Sue and her department. It will take some time to bring it all together and it is hoped funding can be sourced through an appropriate grant.
Passing of Victor Fazio
It is with much sadness that I report on the passing of Victor Fazio, son of Mrs Carolyn Fazio and the late Dr Victor Fazio of USA last Friday morning in the Mater Hospital, Newcastle after a battle with cancer.
Victor had been residing in Tinonee for almost three years and was a scientist studying the life cycle and habits of moths and butterflies and had identified many species that frequent this area.
Last July Victor was guest speaker at the Tinonee Historical Society's AGM and spoke of his work and dedication in his field and was much admired by those present.
Deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to his mum Carolyn (nee Sawyer), brother and sister - May he rest in peace.
Wingham Cup
I attended my first race meeting at Taree Race Course on Friday, June 10 when the Wingham Cup was run. I was accompanied by hubby John and we joined the group from cup sponsor, Wingham Services Club.
I am not really into racing but I did enjoy it and took quite a few photos on the day including the various Cup presentations, including the Corey Brown Cup and the Wingham Cup. I even got to meet the Walcha owners of the Corey Brown Cup winner -Schiller Bay - who have local connections to the Manning area.
It was a lovely sunny day and the wind wasn't too bad - I spent most of the time inside the Function Centre as did other patrons, including a group of 25 members of Wingham Probus Club who attended.
