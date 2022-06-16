Tinonee Topics: RSL State president visits Wingham

After lunch the Wingham Sub-branch held their monthly meeting and during this time there was a special presentation to three of the Wingham members of 'Thank You for Your Service' quilts. The first, presented by NSW State Auxiliaries president Pauline James OAM, was to Del Heuke OAM - a very surprised recipient. The second quilt was presented to Anthony (Tony) Ryan who was joined by his wife of 60 years Helen, and the third went to Terry Gould, Past Sub-branch president - all three recipients have given many years of dedicated service for the benefit of local service persons and are worthy of their recognition.