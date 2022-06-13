MANNING River Dragon Boat Club members are still celebrating their amazing results at the recent regatta, hosted by the Flamin' Dragons (Port Macquarie), at the Rocks Ferry Reserve, Wauchope.
The team, consisting of four new members, Angela Callaghan, Narelle McKay, and Kim and Paul Frankhams headed to the regatta excited to welcome new paddlers into their team. The Mighty Manning Dragons had no idea what their training and determination was going to bring for them.
After a full day of racing, the results of two heats in each event were averaged and it resulted in Manning achieving a never before haul of four medals out of four events.
The women's 10s team came in second to the much younger Hunter River Dragons girls after a great race while the women's 20s won both their heats, but averaged to third place.
Manning's mixed crew with 12 women and seven men finished second overall
Most exciting outcome of the day however was the win by the men's 10s.
Th club was delighted to welcome one of their recent graduates from their Learn2Paddle Program into the team. Paul Frankhams had no problem joining the crew for the fast and furious event.
On top of the great paddling results, the club's newest Level 3 sweep, Joanne Harris, was also in action.
She remained calm through the windy and wild weather in the morning races, as well as some very slow and long starts. Joanne has been waiting a long time to get onto the water at regattas as events have been postponed because of bad weather and COVID.
To get the Level 3 accreditation, sweeps have to attend two regattas and complete at least two races at each regatta.
The Manning River Dragon Boat Club continues to train hard every Tuesday and Friday at 6am on the water, Wednesday at 5pm and Saturday at 7.30am. New paddlers are welcome..
For further details check the club's Facebook page.
