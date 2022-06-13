Manning River Times

Amazing results for Manning Dragons at Port Macquarie regatta

Updated June 13 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning's winning men's 10s team: (from left) Whady Jarosz, Kevin Sugar Sullivan, John Roetman, Scott Kearin, Steve Ronnfeldt (Dragons on the Rocks), Warren Blanch (sweep), Michael Baumann (Dragons on the Rocks), Patrick McCadden (Dragons on the Rocks), Geoff Cole, Paul Frankhams and Ron Claxton. Absent: Wendy Orman (drummer).

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club members are still celebrating their amazing results at the recent regatta, hosted by the Flamin' Dragons (Port Macquarie), at the Rocks Ferry Reserve, Wauchope.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.