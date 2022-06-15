THE Taree Leagues Cricket Club reunion is set to become an annual event.
This follows the success of the inaugural function held at Taree Leagues and Sports Club. This attracted nearly 30 ex-players, including Steve Clark, who flew from New Zealand to attend. It was the 50th anniversary of the club's formation.
"All eras were represented and we had players travel from Glen Innes, Sydney and Newcastle,'' event organiser, Duane Sheather said.
Bob O'Mahony, Peter Rumble and Dave Lynch, A-grade players from the club's foundation season of 1972/73 were there.
"There are plans to name an all-time Leagues Xl, so another night is planned,'' Duane added.
"But the general consensus was that the day was a success and it should become an annual event.''
