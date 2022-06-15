Manning River Times

Former player jets in from New Zealand to attend cricket club reunion

By Mick McDonald
June 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Taree Leagues Cricket Club reunion is set to become an annual event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.