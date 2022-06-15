Manning River Times

Manning team wins Country table tennis title

Updated June 15 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
We are the champions: Manning's Country championship table tennis team, Nathan Stack, Neil Dunstan, Bryceon Xuerub, Ray Worley.

MANNING Table Tennis Club has won the NSW Country Invitation Championship played on the Central Coast.

Local News

