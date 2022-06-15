MANNING Table Tennis Club has won the NSW Country Invitation Championship played on the Central Coast.
Team members are Neil Dunstan, Nathan Stack, Ray Worley and Bryceon Xuerub .
The team was allocated to group six by the managing committee and had to play nine individual and three doubles matches over two days.
They managed to win most of the singles game to come out clear winners.
Manning had some concerns going into the championship, with Neil recovering from a Achilles Tendon problem and Brycen a leg injury.
The championship attracted 54 teams competing in nine divisions with six teams in each division. ACT was the runner up to Manning in division six with Coffs Harbour third, followed by Newcastle, SUNS and Illawarra..
Table tennis is played at St Mary's Hall in Taree on Mondays from 5pm to 10om.
