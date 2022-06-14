FOR the second successive year it was a Mathiske quinella in Manning Cycle Club's Tour of the Manning.
However, the positions were reversed, with Glen Mathiske beating his son Kobi, the 2021 champion.
Advertisement
Glen finished the three event tour with 17 points, clear of Kobi and Jacob Steep on 12. They were followed by Brendon Conway on 5 and Beau Harper, 4.
The tour is decided over three stages - a road race, time trial and criterium and held over two weekends. The criterium was the last event and was conducted at Kolodong.
Michael de Wright won B-grade with 17 points with Peter McKay second on 12. Ivor Thomas (10), Justin Woollard (5), Gavin Jackson (4) and Grant Beattie (2) followed.
C-grade provided the closest finish, with Paul Hemerlok winning on 17 points from Noah de Wright on 14. de Wright led going into the criterium. Janelle Small was third on 11 while Matthew Worth had 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.