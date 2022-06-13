The audience at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 11 was treated to an afternoon showcasing the best young talent the district has to offer, with singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, and choirs taking the stage.
The 55th annual Taree and District Eisteddfod culminated in the Grand Concert which was kicked off in a rousing piece by the Dundaloo Rhythm and Beats Group with Matt Zarb, followed by some audience participation with the Starburst Choir singing We Are Australian.
Dancers abounded in the first half, however COVID meant two acts on the program had to cancel their performances.
Following young pianist Joshua Walraven's performance of Debussy's Toccata, he was presented with a cheque of $450 from the Taree and District Eisteddfod.
Other performers receiving a $450 scholarship cheque were instrumentalist Riley Brown and dancer Will Hellstdedt.
Kelahrni Mobbs, who performed two pieces at the concert - a recitation from the Speech and Drama section, and singing Kate Miller-Heidke's It's the last day on earth - was presented with the Denver Bird Memorial Trophy and $250 for most promising performer.
The big award, the Roma Liggins Perpetual Trophy and $1500 scholarship, went to classical vocalist Emma Highlands . The trophy was presented to her by Taree and District Eisteddfod Society president, Tim Stack after her performance of Schubert's Gretchen.
The concert wound up with two pieces by Wingsong Choir - Make you feel my love by Bob Dylan, and a mash up of sea shanties Wellerman and Jolly Sailor Bold, arranged and led by Sandra Kwa.
