Funding boost for Bulahdelah show

June 13 2022 - 10:00pm
Bulahdelah show returns this November following years of disruption. Image Bulahdelah Show Society Facebook page.

Bulahdelah show will makes its return for the first time in two years with a $15,000 State government funding boost.

