Funding boost for Bulahdelah show

Bulahdelah show will makes its return for the first time in two years with a $15,000 State government funding boost.
The grant has been drawn from the government's $5 million Country Shows Support package which has assisted 190 agricultural shows planned to be held this year.
Bulahdelah joined Wingham, Taree and Wallamba (Nabiac), which have this year received more than $110,000.
This year's event will be held over two days, November 18-19.
Voted one of the top 10 agricultural events in the State, the first show was held in the early 1920s by the Bulahdelah branch of the Agricultural Bureau.
The event took a break for a handful of years in the 1970s before the Bulahdelah Show Society was reformed in 1983.
It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans.- Regional NSW minister, Paul Toole
With the exception of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has been an annual event on the Bulahdelah calendar ever since.
This year's show will celebrate its milestone centenary since the showground was gazetted.
"It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans," deputy premier and Regional NSW minister, Paul Toole said.
"But, as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," he said.
Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.
