Mid Coast tackle Warners Bay at Taree | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:00am
MID Coast produced what coach Mick Grass described as their best performance of the season despite losing 3-2 to the highly rated Newcastle Olympic in the National Premier League Women's football clash at Newcastle on Monday.

