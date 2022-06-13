SYDNEY driver Nathan Barry dominated the major events at Taree Powerboat Club's June Spectacular.
Barry, driving The Real Culprit, won the Liberty Cup, the Vic Currie Memorial and the King of the River.
"He just about made a clean sweep of the major races,'' club commodore Scott Godfrey said.
"Nathan and Jamie McCutcheon in Bulldog were the top two drivers on the weekend. There was some great racing between them.''
McCutcheon took out the Geoff Stephenson Memorial, denying Barry the clean sweep. However, Mr Godfrey said Barry's performance was the most commanding here since Troy Marland's era of dominance.
There were two incidents over the weekend, one involving a junior driver and the other an unlimited outboard driven by Kaine Casson from Newcastle. Neither driver was injured and the boats were relatively unscathed.
Casson had earlier finished third in the Liberty Cup with Craig Bailey second.
This was the first major meeting held by the club since 2019. Usually conducted at Easter, the event has was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and flooding and postponed this year due to on-going rain.
"We were gifted this weekend by a club on the Hawkesbury because they're still recovering from the floods,'' Mr Godfrey explained.
He said crowds packed riverbank vantage points for Sunday's program, although numbers were down slightly on Saturday. Sixty races were conducted over the two days.
However, the club will be reverting to Easter next year.
"We'll have a club day in October and again in December before we race again next Easter,'' he said.
