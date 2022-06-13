Glen said it had been a big day for the stable with two-year-old gelding Kilzy ($50), one of two wins for jockey Andrew Gibbons, scoring in the Caldon Group 2YO Handicap over 1250m at only its second start and Glenburn Hotel ($11), ridden by Serg Lisnyy running third to Taree's Duble Memory ($8), the other Gibbons winner, in the AG Mowers Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1600m.