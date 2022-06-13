Manning River Times

Texas Storm wins Wingham Cup

By By Doug Ryan
Updated June 13 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
A COOL but emphatic ride by 18-year-old apprentice jockey Zac Wadik on seven-year-old Texas Storm ($3,90) gave local trainer Bob Milligan the much revered Wingham Services Club Wingham Cup (1600m) at Taree on Friday.

