A COOL but emphatic ride by 18-year-old apprentice jockey Zac Wadik on seven-year-old Texas Storm ($3,90) gave local trainer Bob Milligan the much revered Wingham Services Club Wingham Cup (1600m) at Taree on Friday.
Milligan's son, Glen, to whom Wadik is indentured, said the youngster had his ninth win this season by following riding instructions to the letter in having to come from the outside barrier,
"He got our horse into a good spot and for a three kilo claiming apprentice he does alright with the stick (whip).
"It was nice to turn the tables after Texas Storm's second in the cup last year,
"It is four years to the day that Texas Storm won his first race here and now he has five wins on the track," he said.
Wadik praised the gelding and although he was three-wide most of the race.
"He kept finding,'' he said.
"It is a massive win for me and I hope it will provide more opportunities."
Glen said it had been a big day for the stable with two-year-old gelding Kilzy ($50), one of two wins for jockey Andrew Gibbons, scoring in the Caldon Group 2YO Handicap over 1250m at only its second start and Glenburn Hotel ($11), ridden by Serg Lisnyy running third to Taree's Duble Memory ($8), the other Gibbons winner, in the AG Mowers Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1600m.
One owner of Kilzy got $91 about it ,a BOBS recipient, it bought for $25,000 at the Sydney Classic Sales.
Glen said Kilzy, by Supido, in being six months away from maturing mentally, will now go for a spell whereas Glenburn Hotel is listed for sale next week.
"I think Kilzy will develop into a nice horse."
Gibbons told Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes that Duble Memory, which he rode at its previous start at Port Macquarie, would win next start and it did despite a horror outside barrier draw.
Jockey Jeff Penza also had a winning double with four-year-old mare Its Chime Time ($11), trained on the track by Ross Stitt in the Elders Real Estate Maiden Handicap over 1400m and six-year-old mare She's Independent ($4.20), trained at Newcastle by Paul Perry, for her fifth win at the track, in the Workwise Clothing Shop Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1300m.
Chime Time was having its 12th start, had been runner-up twice at $101 and was aided by having the ace barrier this time in scoring by about a length.
She's Independent again showed her liking for Taree and the heavy 8 surface in leading all the way to score by 4.25 lengths.
Newcastle filly Quilting, trained by Kris Lees and ridden by apprentice Dylan Gibbons, was heavily backed to start $1.85 and just held on by a head in the Local Pest Experts Maiden Plate over 1000m at its first start.
Four-year-old gelding Schiller Bay ($4.20), trained at Port Macquarie by Jenny Graham and ridden by apprentice Jasper Franklin, was having its first run from a spell and despite the unfavourable track conditions scored by a half-length in the Wingham Services Club Corey Brown Handicap over 1000m as it prepares for richer races at the Grafton Carnival next month.
