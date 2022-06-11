WHILE his side ran in 52 points against a spare parts Old Bar side in the Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham, it was the side's defence that had Tigers' captain-coach Mitch Collins smiling at fulltime.
The Tigers restricted the visitors to just six.
"The biggest part for me was our defence on the line,'' an elated Collins said.
"That's where we've struggled in the past.''
There were plenty of positives for the Tigers, none-the-least the performances of newcomers, centre Josh Griffiths and halfback Jarom Haines. Both made their debut for the club the previous match against Macleay.
Griffiths was sharp in attack and ran in three tries, the third after a collaboration between Haines and Collins. Haines was busy in attack and while he's still getting to know his team-mates, he showed enough to suggest he'll be a major asset.
"They add a fair bit of flair for us and their experience and their chat around the ball, with or without, is unreal,'' Collins said.
"The more games we have together, the more we'll jell.''
This was also Collins' first win with the (cc) next to his name.
As was widely reported, the Pirates were struggling to get a side on the field due to injuries, players away and suspension. Co-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry were both absentees, Worboys with COVID while Henry had a prior commitment in Sydney.
Top forward Shannon Martin was also sidelined after he had surgery on a fractured cheekbone earlier in the week. Her was handed the coaching responsibilities.
He had nothing but praise for the players.
"We knew we were light on for troops, but the blokes who put the jumpers on today, they didn't disappoint us,'' Martin said.
"Twenty minutes into the game,'' Martin replied when asked when he finalised the side.
"We had two on the bench and we were still trying to get two out of reggies (reserve grade). It's not ideal but it's what can happen when you play a catch-up game on a long weekend,'' he added.
Martin agreed the belting could have ramifications with the side's for and against. It could be crucial if places in the top four are decided on percentages.
"We just wanted to be competitive and not let the score blow out,'' Martin said.
"But we had a lot of fatigued blokes out there. I wish I was out there to help them, but I'm proud of them all.''
Martin expects to be back in a bit over a month - the same time as centre Kurt Lewis, who had his nine game suspension reduced to four. The Times will have more on this during the week.
Griffiths, Haines, Collins and second rower Joel Kleindienst were outstanding for the Tigers as was prop Aaron Groom, who scored the opening try of the game from close range. Fletcher Lewis had a great day with the boot and he added the extras.
Things looked ominous for the Pirates soon after when lock Nick Beacham smashed his way over in a similar manner to Groom and Lewis made it a dozen.
Collins, who had been involved in the earlier two four pointers then scored a smart individual try from dummy half. Thomas Dooker gave the Old Bar supporters something to cheer about when he worked his way over for a try and halfback Khan Ridgeway converted, but the Tigers had the last say when Griffiths posted his first try and Lewis was again online, making it 24-6 at the break.
Wingham had to defend for long periods in the second half, but managed to keep the Pirates out, although, understandably, the Old Bar attack lacked cohesion.
Centre Michael 'Shearer' Rees, playing his 100th game for Wingham, provided the highlight of the second section. Haines put up a kick on the last that the Tigers regathered. Frantic passes saw Haines in a bit of space and he threw a long ball to Rees on the touchline. He made ground, chipped ahead and was first to the ball over the line to score. That made it 28-6 and the result was beyond doubt.
Old Bar will welcome a host of players back for next Sunday's game against Wauchope and Wauchope. Big prop Rumone Jackson was their best against the Tigers.
Old Bar did particularly well to win the reserve grade 24-10 given the circumstances, while Wingham scored 50 points for the first time in a women's league tag encounter when thrashing the Pirates 50-0. This was also Brooke Atkins' 100th league tag game for the club.
"We've made 50 points in league tag and 50 in first grade on the same day for the first time in the club's history,'' ground announcer Mark Spencer told the crowd at fulltime.
It was a big day in Tiger Town.
