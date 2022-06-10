ON the Bench was on the move, with the segment switching from the regular headquarters at Bridgey's Sports Power to the major sponsor, Classic Design Jewellers.
As ever, Group Three Rugby League dominated conversation between Mick McDonald and leading league pundit Gary Bridge. This included the fallout from the Old Bar/Forster-Tuncurry match from last weekend along with Old Bar's struggle to get enough players for Saturday's deferred game against the Wingham Tigers at Wingham.
Bridgey has declared Port City the side to beat for premiership honours while he gives his opinion on how the Taree City Bulls can and will improve. NSW's loss in the State of Origin rates a mention.
Winner of the Manning Hotel player of the round for last weekend is also announced.
On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, will appear on the Times Facebook page from the usual time of 4pm today.
