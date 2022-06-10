Manning River Times

Wingham High School hosts HSC seminar | photos

June 10 2022 - 5:00am
Maths hero Eddie Woo was guest speaker at two maths presentations at the HSC seminar hosted by Wingham High School. Pictured with students Dean Stacey and Anh Maggs. Photo supplied

Wingham High School hosted a HSC Seminar Day on Thursday, June 9 and the school has hailed it "a huge success".

