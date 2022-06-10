Wingham High School hosts HSC seminar | photos

Wingham High School hosted a HSC Seminar Day on Thursday, June 9 and the school has hailed it "a huge success".
Year 12 students from eight public and private schools (145 students in total) from around Port Macquarie and the Manning Valley from took part in the day.
Advertisement
Presentations were given by HSC exam markers and experienced senior teachers going through the process of helping students to breakdown questions and the detail required in responses to assist students to improve their results going into their trial HSC exams.
"We were very lucky to have Eddie Woo as a guest speaker for two of our maths presentations," a school representative said.
The presentations were held at various venues around Wingham, including Wingham Brush Public School, St Joseph's Primary School, Manning Valley Neighbourhood Centre, Wingham Services Club, Wingham Golf Club and at Wingham High School.
"Wingham High school would like to thank these venues for supporting us in hosting this event," the representative said.
"A special thank you to our Wingham support staff for cooking the barbecue lunch for everyone and providing transport.
"Chatham High School also provided a bus and driver to shuttle students between venues.
"Another huge thank you to Beth Ripley and the Year 12 Hospitality class that made and boxed beautiful cupcakes that looked like they were bought from a high end bakery.
"It has taken the assistance of many schools and their staff to allow this day to happen for the benefit of all students."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.