Bruce Mathiske returns to Taree this Saturday June 18, performing his Guitar Artistry show at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Accompanied by percussionist/artist, Adam Manning, the duo will perform items from Mathiske's wide range of works, with Manning painting an original artwork that will be projected on screen to the audience, before being given away at the end of the show.
For Mathiske, the concept is just another step along a long and winding career path that has seen him viewed as one of the finest guitarists Australia has produced.
Inspired by an older cousin who played, Mathiske first picked up the guitar at age seven and has been playing ever since.
"He used to just strum the guitar and sing songs like Cat Stevens and Russell Morris, stuff from that era" said Bruce, recollecting his introduction to the instrument that would dominate his life.
"So when I picked up the guitar and learned a few chords, I wanted to go further and play all that fancy stuff and all that it, wasn't about the singing".
It is his mastery of the 'fancy stuff' that has brought him to both national and international attention.
He has toured the world, recording and performing works covering a multitude of styles, including The Mathiske Suites for Guitar and Orchestra, which he recorded with The Sydney Metropolitan Orchestra.
When his current Guitar Artistry tour is mentioned, Bruce's enthusiasm is overwhelming.
"It's kind of a 'best of' because I've been playing guitar for 50 years, so that's a celebration in itself."
Further adding to the evocative soundscape of the show is Bruce's didgeridoo playing, which is mounted on a stand allowing him to accompany himself with two very different instruments.
"I'm incorporating it (didgeridoo) more because it's becoming more important, and I'm sort of proud to play it now. This is the oldest living woodwind instrument in the world from the oldest culture."
Through their collaborative efforts the two musicians have created an audience experience beyond the usual concert format, and something greater than the sum of their collective parts.
As Bruce explains, "what we do, it's really organic because we don't use a lot of computer generated images and things like that. I'm playing acoustic guitar, he's playing acoustic percussion instruments, and with painting, that's what makes it a bit unique".
