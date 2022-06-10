MidCoast Council is working with local clubs to keep the sports season on track, following ongoing wet weather.
"I can't remember a time when the grounds have been this soggy for so long," council's manager of open spaces and recreation, Liam Bulley said.
Advertisement
A number of backup fields have been secured, including Coolongolook Rugby League Ground and Coopernook Oval, to ensure the season can continue. North Tuncurry Regional Sports Complex is being used by various rugby league clubs as a home game substitute.
Meanwhile, some parks, school facilities and tennis courts are available for use.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who have helped us manage the grounds under these extra wet conditions- Liam Bulley, MidCoast Council
Council is also working with schools to reschedule events or change venues, where school sports or athletics carnivals have been impacted by ground closures.
"We know how important sport is to the community and we appreciate how patient everyone is being, especially considering recent seasons have also been impacted by drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Bulley said.
"A big thank you to all the volunteers who have helped us manage the grounds under these extra wet conditions."
The grounds are being monitored and, when dry enough, regular maintenance will get back on track, he said.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.