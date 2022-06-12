Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) returned most office bearers and committee members to lead it for the 2022-2023 period.
U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired.
It is a completely volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to benefit from.
The office bearers and committee are: president Richard Coleman, vice president, treasurer and members officer Eileen Parr, secretary and programs officer Heather McLaughlin, newsletter editor and committee member Margie Kennard, committee members Shirley Thatcher and Lorne Henry.
The committee farewelled welfare officer Robyn Neufeld and thanked her for her efforts since 2019.
Members heard reports about the current and immediate past status of the U3A including how it has weathered the COVID -19 storm successfully.
For more details about Manning Valley U3A please keep up to date by looking at our newsletters and bulletins, go to our website http://manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com
