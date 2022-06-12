Manning River Times

Manning Valley University of the Third Age annual general meeting

June 12 2022 - 7:00am
Manning Valley U3A 2022-2023 office bearers and committee members: Heather, Shirley, Eileen, Roger, Lorne and Margie. Photo supplied

Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) returned most office bearers and committee members to lead it for the 2022-2023 period.

Local News

