Port City retains unbeaten record with win over Macleay Mustangs.

PORT City maintained their unbeaten start to the Group Three Rugby League season with a strong 40-24 victory over Macleay Mustangs in the match played at Kempsey on Thursday night.
This game was deferred from Sunday, May 22 due to wet weather.
Meanwhile Old Bar will be without both captain-coaches for the clash against Wingham at the Wingham Sporting Complex on Saturday, June 11. This match was also postponed from May 22.
Mick Henry is away on a prior commitment while Jordan Worboys has COVID. Worboys said just five of last week's first grade side that beat Forster-Tuncurry will be playing tomorrow due to injury, suspension or unavailability.
"We'll be a motley crew,'' he said.
"But we will have enough players to field first and reserve grades.''
Wingham will be without the unavailable Aaron Groom and Nick Beacham and injured Matt Bridge, who won't play again this season.
Old Bar has two wins from two starts, Wingham a loss and a draw.
Women's league tag starts at 12.30 with reserve grade at 1.45 and first grade at 3pm.
# Wingham second rower Joel Kleindienst is the Manning River Hotel/On the Bench player of the week for round five. He wins a $100 voucher from the Manning Hotel.
