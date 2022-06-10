Manning River Times

Breakers in strong win over Mustangs

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:00am
Port City retains unbeaten record with win over Macleay Mustangs.

PORT City maintained their unbeaten start to the Group Three Rugby League season with a strong 40-24 victory over Macleay Mustangs in the match played at Kempsey on Thursday night.

