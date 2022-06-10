My Shout: Working from home will be a new experience

STRUGGLE Street, Taree.
NEARLY three decades ago we moved there with our then young bride.
A few years later the young bride saw the error of her ways and high tailed it out of there. She was eventually replaced by an even younger bride, who in turn, took the same course of action as her predecessor and moved on to greener pastures.
There has been no attempt by this correspondent to find a third bride, showing, if nothing else, there is wisdom with advancing age.
We were told when we first purchased Struggle Street back in the day that in no time we'd be inundated with offers from cashed up developers keen to take advantage of Struggle Street's position and famed mango tree. We are, after all, within walking distance of two hotels and a club.
So we waited for the developers to call. And waited. And waited.
But for all of Struggle Street's faults and believe us, there are many, there was always one shining advantage. It was close to this place of work. Just a short stroll.
We were rarely ever late for work and it was always a pleasant walk, even on the briskest of winter mornings. The move from the old Times building to modern premises only made the walk more enjoyable for we regularly bump into acquaintances along the way.
However, our weekly walk will soon be no more. No, we're not retiring, well, not just yet anyhoo.
Maybe, in fact probably, in a few months, but not just yet, not while the footy season is still going.
In a touch over a week's time not only will we be residing in Struggle Street, we'll be working from there as well.
It'll be just like the days when the country was in lockdown and just about everyone who was still employed was doing so from their home base.
However, this correspondent sort of side stepped all that, so working from home will be a totally new experience.
Given that we're the sole occupant of Struggle Street, we guess office banter is going to be a little limited.
There's only so many conversations you can have with yourself, and believe us, from years of experience, we know this to be true.
We're especially going to miss our morning ambles to work though. Maybe we'll stroll around the block before we start typing stories each day. It's not really the same, but it might be the best we can do in the circumstances.
But it's going to be a strange way to finish our working life of 40 plus years - working from home and not from work.
Nothing stays the same forever, the Sydney glam band (whatever that means) Hush sang back in the 1970s.
Well that's true enough we guess.
However, we didn't think it would change this much.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
