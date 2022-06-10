MID Coast coach National Premier League Women's team Mick Grass admits he's 'completely baffled' by a Northern NSW Football decision to schedule an under 16 national team trial game on Monday at Newcastle.
This will rule out two Mid Coast players, Jorja Holborrow and Sarah King from the scheduled NPLW match against Newcastle Olympic, also at Newcastle.
"We sought exemptions for both,'' Grass said,
"But Northern said if they want to be considered to play nationals this year, they have to be at this game.''
He said Mid Coast has a limited roster and will have to play a double header this weekend, with a match against the powerful Warners Bay at Taree on Saturday followed by the clash against the formidable Olympic on Monday. Grass claims the federation knew there'd be a NPLW match on Monday and that it would clash with the trial.
"I really can't understand it,'' he fumed.
Grass explained that the Middies have been hit by a virus going through the squad while they'll also have players unavailable due to the long weekend.
They go into the double header with two wins and a draw from the last three encounters, although two of the wins were against the struggling New Lambton. Mid Coast held Adamstown to a 0-0 draw in chilly conditions at Taree last Saturday night.
However, Grass said this weekend will be a step up in quality.
The game against Warners Bay was deferred from earlier in the season due to wet weather and playing at home will be one of the few advantages Mid Coast will enjoy. Warners Bay leads the competition and like Olympic, boasts a host of women's A-League stars.
"Olympic started the year a bit slowly, but they've really hit their straps,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
