MANNING starts the haul back to State division one women's hockey this weekend at the NSW championships to be played in Newcastle.
"We're at the bottom now in division three, but with the side we have this weekend, I don't think we'll be there too long,'' Manning coach Adam Birkefeld predicted.
Advertisement
Manning hasn't fielded at side at State level for the last few years, primarily due to COVID.
"That's why we're down in division three,'' Birkefeld said.
Birkefeld said there's been a resurgence in interest in representative hockey.
"The players we have, like Lara and Abby Watts and Priya Bourke, also play division one in Newcastle,'' Birkefeld explained.
"So they'd be eligible to play division one with Newcastle. But they've chosen to play with us and that's a huge bonus.''
Matches will start on Saturday with the finals on Monday. There are eight sides in division three and Birkefeld expects Far North Coast to be Manning's sternest opposition. Winner will move into division two next year.
Jordan Hardy will be the team captain.
"SHOW no mercy."
That will be Manning men's open hockey side's mantra going into this weekend's State division three championships at Tamworth.
Coach Scott Harry said his side is determined to advance to division two next year by winning this weekend.
"We were relegated because we didn't get a team last year,'' he said.
"We have a good sprinkling of youth, with senior players from our under 18s and a good core of experienced players. We want to get to division two.''
Harry said there'll only be four teams in division three so his side will have a relatively light campaign. Bathurst looks to be Manning's most difficult opponent.
Harry said Mid Coast Hockey League club Sharks will make up the balance of the squad. Two players, Lochie Cross (ankle) and Matt Doherty (knee) have been forced out through injury, however, Harry is confident Manning have the depth to cover them. He added they'll have an experienced leadership group, led by Wade Harry and NSW over 34 representative Trent Hammond.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.