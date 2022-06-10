Manning River Times

Manning open representative hockey teams return to State hockey

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 10 2022 - 12:00am
Abby Watts is eligible for selection in the Newcastle side, but instead will play with the Manning open women's team in this weekend's State championships.

MANNING starts the haul back to State division one women's hockey this weekend at the NSW championships to be played in Newcastle.

