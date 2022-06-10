MARGIE Lewis described the Simpson Desert 100km Ultra Run as the toughest event she's entered.
"It was brutal,'' the 62-year-old said.
"But I finished it, that's the main thing. I achieved what I set out to do.''
Margie made it to the line in 23 hours 23.23, just inside the 24 hour cutoff.
However, at no stage did she contemplate pulling out and she was also always confident of getting to the finish ahead of time.
"In other events I've been in like this I get all stressed out about finishing in time. But I didn't worry so much this time, I was calm throughout. I don't know why, I just was,'' she explained.
She admits to 'walking a bit funny' the day after the run that was conducted in terrain around Birdsville.
"But there were a lot of people like that,'' she laughed.
"So I didn't look out of place.''
Margie said that there's been above average rain in the area and this made the course treacherous in parts, just adding to the drama.
"The gibber plains and the desert claypans were really slippery, especially at night,'' she said.
"That was probably the most difficult part.''
Temperatures were reasonably moderate during the day but got down to around five degrees at night.
"But I was hot. I had a thermal top on and when I came into an aid station at night everyone was wearing puffy jackets and standing around a fire. It was too hot for me,'' she said.
She said the course was 'spectacular', especially at night.
"The spiders in the sand dunes - their eyes would light up under the light from my head torch, It was really brilliant,'' she recalled
And she added the course was well marked and the organisation first class.
"There's no way you could get lost. It was really well done.''
Margie started training for the event last November and said she was adequately prepared. She based herself in Burketown in Northern Queensland in the last couple of weeks to help acclimatise before heading to Birdsville.
However, she won't be going back. Not as a runner at least.
"I've done the longest distance there - 100km - so I'd only be rehashing what I've already achieved,'' she explained.
Next year she'll tackle the Larapinta Track in the Northern Territory, a 130km a day, four day marathon. But already she's looking further afield.
"We're going overseas again in 2024 and I'm looking at something over there. Maybe an ultra run in Scotland or maybe even Iceland.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
