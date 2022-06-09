Manning River Times

Texas Storm a strong contender for Wingham Cup

By Doug Ryan
June 9 2022 - 11:00pm
Trainer Glen Milligan is confident Texas Storm will be a leading contender for today's Wingham Cup.

TAREE trainer Bob Milligan will be hoping last year's runner up, seven-year-old Texas Storm, will go one better and win the $29,000 Wingham Services Wingham Cup (1600m) at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Friday.

