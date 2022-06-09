TAREE trainer Bob Milligan will be hoping last year's runner up, seven-year-old Texas Storm, will go one better and win the $29,000 Wingham Services Wingham Cup (1600m) at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Friday.
The galloper with four of his six wins being at the Bushland Drive Racecourse showed by his closing second in the Gunnedah Cup over 1600m on May 27 that a win was close. The stable is pinning their hopes on their new apprentice Zac Wadick in claiming three kilos to bring home the win trophy this time providing luck from an outside barrier.
Wadick has eight wins to his credit this season and has handled the stable's top racehorse, Taree Cup winning mare Charmmebaby for a third in a local barrier trial before she finished second in a Quality race at Eagle Farm last Saturday, she again nominated for Brisbane this Saturday.
Milligan's son, Glen, said Wadick handles Texas Storm in trackwork and has a bright future.
The gelding after its second in this race last year then scored in the South Grafton Cup in July but hasn't won a race since. It had a racing sojourn in Brisbane and is on song for a return home win where it scored its first win.
"It was a good run at Gunnedah...he kept finding the line and hasn't gone backwards since.
"He normally races well on his home track and just needs luck," Glen said.
Many of its opposition finished behind Texas Storm in last year's Wingham Cup which was won by Canberra galloper Lolita Gold.
This State's leading jockey, Ashley Morgan rode Texas Storm then but has riding engagements at Dubbo where he will use his 118 season wins to further consolidate his dream of being NSW's leading jockey. One of those behind Texas Storm was six-year-old gelding Acoustix in fifth, trained at Port Macquarie by Tas Morton.
Morton reckons his galloper will be hard to beat after being improved by a good third in the Inverell Beef Week Cup over 1400m on May 27.
The winner of six races and $156,500 in prizemoney had one of its best scoring in the $31,500 Provincial Cup over 1600m at Wyong in April 2020.
Helping his cause will be top Newcastle apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons who has been grabbing winning doubles in city races of late.
"It was a good run at Inverell because he came again at the finish and the jockey said my horse was looking for 1600m.
"I also have Mister Smartee in the Wingham Cup and he has improved out of sight and will be ridden by Luke Rolls," Morton said.
Query runner is Taree three-year-old filly Persian Beauty, trained by Ross Stitt who had his promising gelding Casirina ($15) win first-up from a spell over 1450m at Muswellbrook on Sunday and has big plans for his filly for the upcoming Grafton Cup Carnival next month.
She is aiming for her third win at 1600m on her home track, she having scored over same here before being cluttered up and not able to use her finishing burst to advantage in a Sydney Highway race next start.
"She got to the line good and being from a mare which has won up to two miles is looking for further," he said.
Persian Beauty is being aimed at the $29,000 Grafton Cup Prelude over 2200m on July 3 in the hope of qualifying for the $200,000 Grafton Cup over 2350m on July 14.
Five-year-old Gosford gelding Done Good was fourth in last year's cup and it and recent Wyong winner Alastor give trainer John Cooper plenty of hope.
Another capable with the track drying out with plenty of sunshine is eight-year-old gelding Achi Baba, trained at Medowie by Grant Marshall.
"My horse's only query is missing a race at Taree when it was called off but it rated okay in trackwork Wednesday morning," Marshall said.
