Manning River Times

Barry Lambert, formerly of the Manning Valley, awarded AM in 2022 Queens Birthday Honours List for medicinal cannabis advocacy

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:51am, first published June 12 2022 - 6:30pm
Barry Lambert AM and wife Joy at Epilepsy Action Australia (left), and granddaughter Katelyn, who was the catalyst for the Lamberts' foray into the world of medicinal cannabis. Photos: supplied

You'd be forgiven for thinking 75-year-old Barry Lambert doesn't look like what you might expect a passionate advocate for medicinal cannabis research would look like, but the AM (Member of the Order of Australia) appended to his name in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List proves otherwise.

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

