WHAT a great week for fishing in the Harrington area.
Despite the westerly winds there is still a big swell outside. Mermaid Reef is breaking big and the white water is easily seen from the mainland. Some snapper have been boated from the northern grounds but other species have been scarce.
Crowdy beach continues to erode and there are patches where the sand has been eroded nearly to the main sand hill behind the beach.
There are also places where the high tide fills up pools at the back of the beach. Some times when they empty the sand can be very soft. Beware when driving the beach.
Some chopper tailor were caught near Abbey's Creek earlier in the week. The beach is one big gutter right to Diamond Head and until you get up to the big sand hill there is little formation in the beach. Some bream, and luderick are being caught tin the estuary along with a few flathead.
