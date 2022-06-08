Manning River Times

Nine game suspension for Old Bar's Kurt Lewis

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:58am, first published June 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Kurt Lewis has been suspended for nine games.

OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis was handed a nine game suspension this week after being sent off in the Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry at Old Bar last Saturday.

