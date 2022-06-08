OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis was handed a nine game suspension this week after being sent off in the Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry at Old Bar last Saturday.
This is exactly the same number of games Lewis missed after he was dismissed in the 2019 minor semi-final when playing for Wingham against Wauchope. He didn't complete this until midway through last year as there was no Group Three football in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Lewis, who joined the Pirates last season, was sent off by referee Shaun Burnes midway through the second half of last Saturday's clash and was charged with unnecessary and heavy contact of a player not in possession. He begins the suspension on Saturday (June 11) when the Pirates meet Wingham and should return for round 14, three weeks before the start of the semi-finals.
Forster-Tuncurry centre Tyrone Roberts-Davis took an early guilty plea on a high tackle charge and will miss the Hawks match against Macleay Valley on Sunday, June 19. Roberts-Davis was also marched in the second half of the game at Old Bar, but in a separate incident to the one involving Lewis.
Old Bar league tag player Rebecca Case will miss two game after being sent off and charge with abusing a match official.
The Pirates play Wingham tomorrow and Wauchope the following week.
UPDATE: Old Bar captain-coach Mick Henry has confirmed the Pirates will appeal Lewis's suspension, seeking a downgrade. This will be heard by the Group Three judiciary, possibly next Wednesday (June 15).
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
