Welcome to the world, Matilda Isabel Maloney

Patrick Maloney and Isabel Sandercock Brown of Wallabi Point are proud new parents.
Daughter Matilda Isabel Maloney was born at Manning Base Hospital on May 10, 2022, weighing 2.65 kilos. She is their first child.
Proud grandparents are Grant and Sharon Sandercock-Brown of Tallwoods Village and Dominic and Karen Maloney of Raymond Terrace.
Proud great grandparents are Marie Maloney of Raymond Terrace, Betty Isabel Brown of Scarborough and Lynette and John Gorringe of Wyong.
