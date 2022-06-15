Manning River Times

Welcome to the world, Matilda Isabel Maloney

Updated June 16 2022 - 2:05am, first published June 15 2022 - 10:00pm
Matilda Isabel Maloney was born on May 10, 2022. Photo supplied

Patrick Maloney and Isabel Sandercock Brown of Wallabi Point are proud new parents.

