Manning River Times
What's on

Taree quota holding giant clearance fundraiser sale for Northern Rivers flood victims

June 13 2022 - 2:00am
Ladies in pink: Taree quota members setting up in readiness for the giant clearance sale. Photo: supplied

The Taree Quota ladies are certainly on a roll. Not satisfied with their contribution to date to flood victims on the North Coast of NSW, they are running a giant Clearance Sale at the old Bonds factory to enable them to send more resources to the flood victims of the Northern Rivers region.

