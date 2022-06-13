The Taree Quota ladies are certainly on a roll. Not satisfied with their contribution to date to flood victims on the North Coast of NSW, they are running a giant Clearance Sale at the old Bonds factory to enable them to send more resources to the flood victims of the Northern Rivers region.
A very generous donation of preloved furniture, books and children's clothing gifted by an anonymous benefactor has galvanised the Quota girls into action.
Advertisement
To this treasure trove they are adding a huge range of clothing, jewellery, homewares, baked goods and preserves as well as potted plants and bric-a-brac, all ready for discerning buyers.
The Clearance Sale is being held from June 20 to 25, 2022 from 9am to 3pm each day at the old Bonds factory, 3 Elizabeth Avenue, Taree (big teal building opposite Eggins' Bus Depot).
The Quota ladies invite you to come along and bag a bargain, in support of the people of the Northern Rivers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.