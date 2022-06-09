After a two year enforced hiatus due to COVID-19, the school choirs section of the Taree and District Eisteddfod made a return this year.
However, unfortunately there were not enough entries to run the usual Eisteddfod competition.
Advertisement
Eight schools - Taree West, Cundletown, Tinonee, Wingham Brush and Wingham Public Schools, St Joseph's Laurieton and St Joseph's Taree, and Manning Valley Anglican College - entered with 12 choirs.
In order to not disappoint the students, it was decided instead to hold a Festival of Song.
"This year, (we couldn't have a competition) due to COVID and teachers not being available and students not always available," said Merri Rumble, coordinator of the school choirs syllabus for the Eisteddfod.
"So to give these children who who did enter the opportunity to perform, we just decided to have this little Festival of Song.
"Actually it went really well."
Although there was no competition, Ariana Schneider, who was to act as adjudicator for the school choir sections, still provided each choir with constructive feedback.
In addition, all choirs were given a 'highly commended' ribbon and a little trophy, with each participating school being given an $85 gift voucher to Bass n Blues in Taree from the Eisteddfod Society.
"So it was sort of like an Eisteddfod, but we didn't have any competition. We made a bit of a fuss of them," Merri said.
Only one of the schools could be selected to sing at the Eisteddfod Grand Concert on Saturday, June 11. Taree West Public School's senior choir was chosen, as they augmented their song with Auslan signing.
"I thought that would be interesting," Merri sad.
The Grand Concert is being held at the Manning Entertainment Centre from 2pm. Tickets are available online at www.themec.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.