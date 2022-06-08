TAREE Powerboat Club commodore Scott Godfrey tips the Liberty Cup to provide the highlight of this weekend's June Spectacular on the Manning River.
The cup will be the last event on Saturday's program, with the final between 3pm and 4pm.
Fifteen boats will be involved, with two heats to be held before seven contest the final. The Liberty Cup is open to 6 litre displacement, unlimited outboard/ F type outboard and blown alcohol displacement boats.
This weekend's event was postponed from Easter and is usually known as the Easter Classic. Due to a combination of the pandemic, floods and continued wet weather, the classic/spectacular hasn't been held since 2019.
Mr Godfrey said all the main races usually associated with the classic will be programmed for this weekend, including the Liberty Cup, the Vic Currie Memorial, Geoff Stevenson Memorial, Mary and the King of the River.
Racing will start with the juniors at 9am both days, with 60 races programmed.
A total of 50 boats will be in action. This includes Dean and Nathan Barry in Culprit, Chris Hearne in Xtplict, Queenslander Craig Lewis in the 6 litre Image while an unlimited displacement boat Ragner from Hawkesbury will also be here.
Wingham's Ryan McIntosh will be at the wheel of the 6 litre Lock 'n Load.
Aerobatic pilot, Paul Bennett from Newcastle will also put on an airshow display during Sunday's program.
