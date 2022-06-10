Manning River Times

Taree Wildcats to meet Port Saints

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassidy Veitch was strong for Taree Wildcats in the game against Kempsey Saints. Taree plays Port United at Port Macquarie on Sunday.

TAREE Wildcats continue their season on the road on Monday when they play Port Saints in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.