TAREE Wildcats continue their season on the road on Monday when they play Port Saints in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Port Macquarie.
The Wildcats have only played one game at Taree this year and that resulted in a 10-0 drubbing by competition hot shots, Coffs United.
Advertisement
Other matches have been either postponed or relocated to a synthetic field in Coffs Harbour as a result of the wet start the competition.
"We're getting a bit sick of the travel,'' coach Shannon Hall conceded.
"We should get a few games at home soon. Omaru is still a bit soft in parts, but it's okay.''
However, he added what is now the common proviso with sporting bodies in this area: "As long as we don't get any more rain.''
Hall said the Wildcats will take confidence out of last weekend's game where they were beaten 4-2 by Kempsey Saints at Kempsey.
"If we were a bit more clinical in front of the goal we could have come away with a better result,'' he said.
"But I think that shows the boys that they can mix it with the other teams in this comp if they put in the effort.''
The Wildcats will be without striker Ricky Campbell on Monday as he is away. However, Josh Marks returns from a hamstring issue.
Hall said Cassidy Veitch, Kyle Brady and Travis Goldsmith were all good against Kempsey. He's sure the side will lift for Monday's game and secure their first win for the season.
"A win would make a huge difference,'' he said.
The Wildcats are due to return to Omaru for the June 18 fixture against Port United.
Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United plays Macleay Valley at Kempsey on Monday. The Ospreys came away with a draw in the deferred clash with Port United earlier this week.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.