On June 1, 2022, 50 brave Wingham High School students, from the majority of Year 9 and some from Year 10, travelled by bus to Delhuntie Youth Care Centre in Bulahdelah.
When we got there we were separated into small groups and participated in group building and, most importantly, exciting activities.
Advertisement
The students learnt that it takes a lot of hard work and determination to work together to beat records and participate as a team.
It was a cool day, but it was great to be out in the air and sunshine! We had a barbecue lunch and then we went back to activities.
Not only did the students finish the activities with heroism, but they learnt a great deal when each obstacle had an ulterior motive - to engage everyone and promote their wellbeing. Every student showed a great amount of courage when they climbed, balanced, supported and walked through the activities, especially when they had to go over a rickety bridge suspended over water.
Overall, every student had a great time at Delhuntie and can't wait to go back.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.