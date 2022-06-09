Tinonee Topics: Vale Eileen Kerr

Passing of Mrs Eileen Kerr
St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wingham was the venue for the funeral of the late Mrs Eileen Joan Kerr on Thursday, June 2 at 2pm, who passed away on May 26 at the grand age of 95 years.
Eileen was pre-deceased by her husband Vince some years ago and is survived by four adult children, Barry, Elaine, Wendy and Brian, eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
The church was overflowing with mourners also being seated in the adjoining function centre and in the forecourt.
The service was conducted by Rev Brian Ford and memories of Eileen's life were shared by her eldest daughter Mrs Elaine Abbott and eldest son Barry Kerr. The Bible readings were read by grandson Paul Abbott and Scott Whaley.
Great grand daughter Lara Abbott led the great grandchildren's presentation and they shared some lovely members.
The cortege left the church led by long time companion James "Jumbo" Pereira driving his Morris minor in front the procession to the Wingham Cemetery's Anglican section where burial took place.
The committal conducted by Rev Ford was lead by young Scottish piper Lucas Lyon playing The Rowan Tree.
Friends and family later gathered at the Wingham Golf Club to share memories of Eileen.
Eileen had given many years as a dedicated Wingham RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary member for which she had been awarded Life Membership and she was also a strong member of St Matthew's Anglican Church.
Deepest sympathy is extended to all family members on her passing.
Tinonee Public School
Workmen were on hand during last week installing the new electronic sign in the front corner of the Tinonee Public School on corner of Manchester and Cotton Streets. It looks really great.
Tinonee Hall committee meeting
Several members of the hall committee conducted a working bee on the inside of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall last Saturday morning, undertaking the cleaning of walls, windows and cupboards. The hall has undated its kitchen with a recently installed dishwasher and relocation of some drawers in the kitchen.
The committee has a couple of functions coming up in July and has enjoyed several permanent bookings which have helped the finances coming in.
The next monthly meeting of the committee will be held on Wednesday, June 15 commencing 8.30am.
Historical society
The next monthly meeting of the society will be held on Tuesday, June 21 commencing at 9am prior to the museum opening at 10am.
Roadworks
Thanks again to the MidCoast Council workers and road gangs who have done their best once again in filling in the many potholes that are continuing to appear on Tinonee Road. They didn't miss many this time and it certainly makes driving a little easier in that one doesn't have to wander all over the road in an attempt to dodge the holes.
The road work on the approach to the Bight Bridge is coming along nicely and hopefully the rain will stay away so that the sealing can soon take place.
Successful fundraiser
Wingham's Art and Soul group held a successful fundraiser with a competition for five artworks by the members. Second prize winner was hubby John who selected a colourful subject of a tree in autumn splendour by Ray Hurst from Taree. I believe the other winners were all very happy with their prizes, first prize going to a Wingham resident and third and fourth going to a visitor to the district.
