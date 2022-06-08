For the first time ever, students of Manning Valley Anglican College are taking to the stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre for two performances of the Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You on Thursday, June 23.
Coming out of COVID where all school extracurricular activities had been put on hold for two years, MVAC principal Darren Parks was enthusiastically supportive to approve a musical for 2023, so the creative and preforming arts students from years six to 12 could 'Let their lights shine', which is the school motto.
Advertisement
"This 'rocking' adventure has been a genuine challenge for the small school, but inspired by Ben Elton's hilarious script, Queen's fabulous rock songs and the high energy and commitment of the MVAC students and staff we knew we were up for the challenge and that we would all grow through this collaborative journey," a school representative said.
MVAC's production of We Will Rock You is directed by Kim Sullivan, music directed by Carmel Brown, and produced by Kristi Silvester. The choreographer is Ayesha Haeata, costume designer is Emma Gale and band co-ordinator is Todd Saunders.
"The support from staff and parents has been unwavering as we have come together to bring a show of this professional level to fruition," the representative said.
We Will Rock You is proudly supported by local companies including Taree Arts Council, Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance, On Time Painting and Sunne Printing.
There are two performances on Thursday June 23 - 12pm and 6.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the Manning Entertainment Centre, phone 6592 5466.
Tickets are limited so get in fast before it sells out.
About We Will Rock You
Set 300 years into the future, Planet Earth has been renamed Planet Mall and is controlled by GlobalSoft Corporation. Killer King rules this futuristic world with his villainous sidekick Khashoggi and everywhere the kids watch the same movies, wear the same fashion, listen to the same music, and think the same thoughts. It is a safe, happy 'GaGa' world, unless you are a bohemian rebel and want to rock!
The Bohemians are an underground group who have long been searching for the lost instruments and a prophet who will help them bring back the 'Golden Age', an age where kids perform in bands and write their own songs. They called this time The Rhapsody. They believe in a prophecy where 'The Dreamer' will emerge and show his people the way to instruments hidden somewhere on the planet.
Galileo, a young student, and outsider is desperate to break free from this corporate world. He hears lyrics loud and clear in his dreams and it's not long before he is announced as the hero of the Bohemian's prophecy. With the help of his companions Scaramouche, Brit and Meat and a couple of old hippies, Pop and Rock, Galileo sets out to bring back the music.
Will the Bohemians help Galileo to find the Rock God's guitar buried deep in stone?
Will Galileo escape the wrath of Killer King and make the journey to Wembley Stadium, or will he be eternally banished to The Seven Seas of Rhye? Can they bring back Rock and Roll?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.