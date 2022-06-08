Manning River Times
Students of Manning Valley Anglican College hitting the boards at the MEC

June 8 2022 - 6:00am
Students of Manning Valley Anglican College are getting ready to hit the boards at Manning Entertainment Centre for the first time. Photo supplied

For the first time ever, students of Manning Valley Anglican College are taking to the stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre for two performances of the Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You on Thursday, June 23.

