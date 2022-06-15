The thrill of attaching P-plates to the family car and waving goodbye to parental instruction as you cruise away for your first solo drive is a right of passage known to generations of Australian drivers.
Far too often though, this new-found sense of freedom ends in the most abrupt and tragic of circumstances.
Advertisement
With 17-25 year olds making up 15 per cent of licence holders, yet comprising 25 per cent of annual road fatalities, there is an alarming over representation of young drivers accounting for deaths on our roads.
Karen Foster is one of the owners of Behind The Wheel Driver Education and has been a driving instructor since 2009.
However, it was her experience as a NSW police officer for 15 years prior that gave her a first-hand look at how bad choices behind the wheel can lead to fatal consequences.
Reflecting on her experiences she said, "I can't help that person because they've made a wrong decision - or someone else has made a wrong decision - and they've ended up dead because of it. But I can talk to these young people and actually instil in them some good habits so that they hopefully don't become a statistic".
Karen was on the working party that developed the Safer Drivers course; a five hour course comprising facilitated workshops and practical driving modules. It is open to anyone aged 16 to 25 with a valid Learner licence and a minimum of 50 hours of actual driving experience logged in their logbook or app. The course is sanctioned and run in accordance with Transport NSW regulations.
But most of all, it's about keeping young drivers safe.
"Making correct decisions, safe driving strategies. Anything we can help them with before they actually get out there in a car on their own"- Karen Foster
"It's about talking to young learners about peer pressure", said Karen. "The statistics and information on why being a P-plater is so risky. Making correct decisions, safe driving strategies. Anything we can help them with before they actually get out there in a car on their own".
RELATED: Road Safety Week
With graduates of the course receiving a 20 hour credit in their logbook, there is an extra incentive to participate. For those interested, there is an upcoming course being held at Taree on June 25.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.