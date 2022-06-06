Organisers of the Taree High P&C Markets said they had a "fantastic day" at their very first market, held Sunday, June 5.
Although it was a cold start to the morning and a slow start, once the sun warmed up there was a steady stream of people through the markets, organiser Annette O'Rourke said, with lots of happy stallholders and shoppers.
There were more than 20 stalls filling both the inside of the school hall and outside in the quad, with a great variety of stalls from candles, soaps, baby clothes, toys, home wares, jewellery, dried flowers and more.
"The Roaming Bean Mobile Café was very popular with coffee to warm us up," Annette said.
"We also had the ladies from Hope In A Suitcase taking donations.
Annette reports there were lots of good comments from visitors regarding the location and easy access to the site and parking.
"We have another extra dozen or more sites booked by new stalls for July already," she said.
The next Taree High P&C Markets will be on Sunday, July 3.
