Winter fire safety was the subject when Peter Willard and Susan Taylor from Fire and Rescue Taree addressed the Club Taree Golden Oldies June lunch.
Golden Oldies members were reminded to test their smoke alarms, which have a lifespan of 10 years. To meet legislation homes need at least one working fire alarm per level, placed between bedrooms and living areas. FRNSW also recommended having one in each bedroom.
Escape plans, fireplaces and chimneys, heaters, electric blankets and wheat bags were also discussed.
The Golden Oldies meet for lunch on the first Monday of the month unless that Monday is a public holiday, then members meet on the second Monday. The gatherings include a two-course meal, plus a raffle, trading table and entertainment.
New members are always welcome (carers also). You have to be 50 years of age or older and be a financial member of Club Taree.
The venue is Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree. Doors open at 10am, to be seated by 10.45am.
Contact: president Judy Woods - 6550 0064 - 0413 153 211; vice president Denise Karlson - 6551 0238; secretary Vicki Atkinson - 0499 515 082; treasurer Virginia De Wright - 0448 569 127.
