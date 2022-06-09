MANNING Valley Netball Association's under 17s side will contest division three of the State championships in Camden this weekend.
In an exhausting program they'll play 19 games in three days against associations from across the State.
Despite losing players to injury the team is looking sharp and is set for a successful weekend.
Three Manning umpires will also attend, Janine Kennewell who will represent Manning along with Stacey Watson and Melanie Adamson, who will assist Lismore association.
The team is Sophie Drury, Sienna Agnew, Hannah Dignam, Ruby Dunne, Amber Northam, Georgia Bosher, Molly Sinclair, Mackaia Bungie and Lilia Taylor.
Marion Neale is the coach, Nicole Lavern assistant coach and Rachel Dignam the manager.
Addie Knoke and Eden Rogers were ruled out with knee injuries, but will be still attending to be the best cheer squad ever.
Earlier this week the association held a representative team function at major sponsor Club Taree to announce team members and club captains and also show off new representative uniforms.
"The association has not had new uniforms for several years now and with the assistance of a flood grant, we were able to kit out all our teams in readiness for State titles,'' Manning Netball president Janine Kennewell explained.
Senior club captains are Sienna Agnew and Amber Northam with junior club captains Tilly Dunne and Phoebe Taylor.
"We are certain they will represent the association and Manning well,'' Janine added.
Team captains were also announced on the night. The 12s team captains are Tianna Guilford and Hannah Anderson, 13s Addie Hogan and Bonnie Proctor, 14s Phoebe Taylor and Shaylee Stone and 17s Sophie Drury and Makaia Bungie.
"The association also acknowledges the hard work that representative convenor Nicole Moroney has done over the past few years. With no children still playing Nic gives up so much of her time to ensure these girls and boys get to State each year,'' Janine said.
"She tells us that she is retiring this year but I think with a bit of persuasion/bribes we might just get another year out of her. Thanks Nicole for all you do.''
Meanwhile the association's annual Crazy Hair and Socks Day conducted during last Saturday's round of matches, has realised $232.45 for The Kids' Cancer Project.
This event has been on the association's calendar and has been held for a number of years.
The Manning competition will take a break this weekend.
