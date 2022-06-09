Manning River Times

Manning under 17s off to Camden for State championships

June 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Dignam from Manning under 17s looks for support during the representative carnival played at Taree last month.

MANNING Valley Netball Association's under 17s side will contest division three of the State championships in Camden this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.