TRENTON Jones and Marcus Smith were the two best performed Taree Torpedoes competitors at the Swimming North Coast Short Course (south) championships held at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre.
The northern championships were held at Evans Head, with results from the two venues merged to determine the placings in each event.
Trenton finished with a silver medal in the 15 years boys 200m backstroke and a bronze in the 15s 100m fly. He has achieved four Swimming NSW short course championship times.
Marcus scored two silver medals in the 16 boys division. He was second in the 100m breast-stroke and the 100m individual medley and also third in the 50m breast-stroke.
Taree's 10 and under relay of Ella Wight, Gemma Oberg, Savannah Winston and Abby Yelavic placed third overall.
Other Taree swimmers to contest the event were Angus Murray-Gill, Lauren Oberg, Gabriela Swiercznski, Katelyn Weiley, Lucas Weiley and Mya Wiley.
Clubs represented at the two day event were Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Kempsey, Laurieton, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, Trinity, Wauchope and Woolgoolga.
