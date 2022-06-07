Manning River Times

North Coast Short Course Swimming Championships (south) at Forster | Photos

June 7 2022 - 12:00am
TRENTON Jones and Marcus Smith were the two best performed Taree Torpedoes competitors at the Swimming North Coast Short Course (south) championships held at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre.

