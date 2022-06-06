TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark made a plea for his players in Friday's Times to produce an 80 minute effort in the Group Three Rugby League game against Port Macquarie Sharks at the Jack Neal Oval.
The Bulls went into the encounter on the back of heavy losses to Forster-Tuncurry and Wauchope. However, Clark reasoned the Bulls were right in both matches, although defensive lapses proved costly.
Unfortunately, he didn't get his wish. Five minutes before halftime the Bulls trailed the Sharks by four points. The Sharks then ran in two tries to go to the break with a comfortable lead. They added more points after the resumption to shot to a 24-4 advantage.
The Bulls did show resolve in the second half, pulling back a couple of tries, but the visitors were never troubled to win 38-16.
This was still Taree's best performance of the year.
Under 18 player Nav Willett came of the best for the Bulls at fullback and he turned in a polished display. The Bulls are unbeaten in the junior grade.
