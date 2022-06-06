Manning River Times

Defensive lapses continue to plague Bulls

June 6 2022 - 6:00am
TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark made a plea for his players in Friday's Times to produce an 80 minute effort in the Group Three Rugby League game against Port Macquarie Sharks at the Jack Neal Oval.

