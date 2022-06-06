WINGHAM produced a strong second half comeback to draw the Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Mustangs 20-20 at Kempsey.
The Mustangs led 14-4 at halftime and increased this to 20-4 early in the second half and looked to be cruising to a win.
Advertisement
However, the sin binning of Macleay captain-coach Ant Cowan was the start of the Wingham revival and the Tigers slowly started the bridge the gap.
Wingham scored the try to level the scores late in the second half after earlier being denied when a pass was ruled forward.
The Mustangs then had plenty of opportunities to shot for a field goal in the time remaining, but opted to attempt to score the try. Wingham's scrambling defence foiled their efforts.
Neither side had won a match going into the encounter, although Wingham had only played the one game due to postponements.
Joel Kliendienst did a power of work in the centre for the Tigers and was their best. Captain-coach Mitch Collins was another Tiger to impress while Jake Mullen was strong.
There was further good news for Wingham, with imports, halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths both playing their first games for the club.
"The played pretty well too,'' Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said.
"The halfback has a great kicking game and that's something Wingham has lacked for years. They'll go better when they've had a few training runs with the team.''
The Tigers are due to meet Old Bar on Saturday at Wingham in a game postponed from last month. Macleay Valley are scheduled to tackle Port City at Kempsey on Thursday night.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.