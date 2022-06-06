Two new doctors to help with general practitioner shortage in Manning

The Manning Valley has two new doctors to help with the shortage of general practitioners, thanks to a grant from the New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN).
The PHN chief executive officer, Richard Nankervis said the PHN had collaborated with general practice across the region to develop an incentive program aimed at redressing the shortage of general practitioners.
The two doctors for Taree are part of an allocation of seven new doctors for the entire PHN.
Stage one of the grant funding included recruitment grants, assisting practices with recruitment. This included producing recruitment and promotional videos, updating jobs portals and engagement of recruitment agencies.
Stage two and three of the grants provided general practices with funding upon the signing of a new GP on a two year/minimum contract, as well as a 'Welcome Ambassador' grant which assists relocated GPs to settle themselves and their family into the new town.
