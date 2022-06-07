Manning Valley U3A (University of the Third Age) runs a broad range of courses each term and one of the new ones is Explore Your Valley.
Each term a group goes off to 'explore' some aspect of the Manning and recently the group explored the 'newish' Taree police station.
"The police provided an excellent guide in Senior Constable Ray Slade (crime prevention officer)," course leader Heather Abbott said.
"Ray led us through the station from front to rear, inside and outside, and patiently answered many questions members asked.
"The station is a large and modern complex. It is obviously a vast improvement on the previous station and provides a much more pleasant work space for all aspects of police work," she said.
Previous explorations were to Manning Valley Historical Society's Wingham Museum and to Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society and Cundletown Museum.
