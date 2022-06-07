Science and engineering challenge at Taree

Just like vegetables pushed to the side of the plate, getting kids to swallow maths and science can be a hard ask sometimes.
That is, until you get them out of the classroom.
"They're using trigonometry without even realising it," says Rotary member and event co-organiser, John Walton, describing students engaging with the activities as part of the RYSTEM science and engineering challenge.
RYSTEM - which stands for Rotary Youth Science Technology Engineering Mathematics - was formed by eight Rotary clubs in the Mid Coast and Dungog - Gloucester, Great Lakes, Lower MidCoast, Wingham, Taree, Taree North, Taree on Manning and Dungog.
The event is a successor to the science and engineering challenge previously run by the University of Newcastle, of which Rotary had been an active partner. This is the first year for the Rotary club-run event, and judging by the level of interest among students, it too is headed for a lengthy tenure.
Held over three days, 25 teams from 18 primary schools across the Manning are challenged to complete activities ranging from bridge building, catapult, bionic hand and water fountain exercises, as well as robotics, stomp rockets and hang gliders, which are new to the science and engineering challenge program.
The Mars Rover challenge proved particularly popular amongst students, learning to program a scaled down model loosely resembling a version of the Mars Rover. The vehicle utilises many of the same senses, such as temperature, camera, and distance recognition, has a web based interface and is controlled via the keypad of a dedicated laptop.
As Rotarian John Walton said, "In the future, the biggest percentage of jobs will be in the STEM area."
The event has benefited from sponsorship by MidCoast Council, Stratford Coal, AGL Energy, Engineers Australia, and Gordon and Heather Chirgwin, while a federal grant of $19,500 has been used to transport students to the event.
Similar events will be held for Great Lakes schools over two days, plus a day each for Gloucester area schools and Dungog.
