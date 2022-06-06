Friends of the Mayo gift four figure donation to First Steps Count

First Steps Count vice president, Sue Russell was on hand last week to accept a $1500 donation from the Friends of the Mayo.
The funds will provide resources and play equipment for the children at the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.
The Centre is currently under construction in Myall Avenue in the Manning Gardens area of Taree.
The Centre will provide a safe, welcoming community hub offering wraparound supports, programs and services for children (0-12 years) and their families through an integrated model of service delivery.
Friends of the Mayo is a highly motivated volunteer group who tirelessly fundraise to provide for the needs of the hospital community. Fundraising efforts have made upgrades to the Village Brew Café, located in the foyer of the Mayo Private Hospital in Taree, possible.
New volunteers to help run the café are always welcome. Please contact Noelene on 047 736 183 or Anne on 6558 4475 if you would like to join them.
